Max Verstappen has taken a dig at Lewis Hamilton after he’s reportedly been in talks to buy Chelsea Football Club.

Hamilton has been named as part of Sir Martin Broughton’s takeover bid of Chelsea, as part of his consortium looking to buy the Premier League club.

Fellow Formula one driver Verstappen has made a dig at Hamilton, claiming he personally wouldn’t be buying a club that are rivals with the team he supports.

“I thought he was an Arsenal fan. I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax,” said Verstappen, in an interview with PA News agency.

“And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage,” added Verstappen.

The decision from Hamilton is likely to be more of a business decision, and the thought of them being a rival club is unlikely to bother him.