Mourinho set for reunion with player he has coached twice before at Roma

Jose Mourinho is set for a reunion with Nemanja Matic who has already pre-agreed to join Roma ahead of the new season. 

This is according to Todofichajes, who report that the Portuguese manager has already had several conversations with the Manchester United player and has convinced him to join the project. Adding experience to the midfield is one of Mourinho’s main objectives this summer and Matic was one of his preferred options.

Matic announced last week that he would be leaving United at the end of the season after spending five years at the club and is now looking for a new challenge at the age of 33.

Matic has played under Mourinho twice already, once at Chelsea and the other at Man United, winning multiple trophies together in the process.

The pair know each other well and are said to have a very good relationship. Calciomercato reports that Matic would love to return to working with his former boss and that now looks set to happen in Italy.

The Serbian’s contract in Manchester ends in 2023 but it is understood that United will let him go for next to nothing, which is ideal for Roma.

This would be the first time the 33-year-old has played in Italy and an agreement could become official in the coming weeks.

