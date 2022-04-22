Moyes doesn’t want to offer new contract to 27-year-old West Ham star

West Ham manager David Moyes is reluctant to offer Tomas Soucek a new contract after his average performances this season.

The 27-year-old midfielder is reportedly attracting attention from at least two unnamed Premier League clubs according to a report by 90 Min and could be set to leave in the near future.

The Czech has been a staple in the Hammers’ side alongside Declan Rice in the pivot positions and is a fan favourite, due to the midfielder’s attacking threat from set-pieces.

However, Moyes doesn’t feel as though the 27-year-old has made sufficient progress this term and could now be shown the door if nothing changes.

This would be a shock move as Soucek has played nearly every game for West Ham this season and seemed to be a certain favourite for Moyes.

The midfield giant has played 45 times for the Hammers this year and bagged himself six goals in the process.

The Czech international’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 and the 27-year-old won’t continue past that as things stand. That could be shortened even further, depending on who the two unnamed clubs are.