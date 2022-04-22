Newcastle keen to sell attacker and sign Jesse Lingard for free

Newcastle are open to selling Miguel Almiron and bringing in Manchester United star Jesse Lingard on a free.

Lingard is out of contract this summer, so is able to sign for a new club on a free transfer.

According to Keith Downie, speaking to GiveMeSport, Newcastle could sell Almiron this summer, replacing him with Lingard.

Almiron has started to play regular games at Newcastle, but clearly isn’t the sort of player they plan on keeping as they look to spend big in the next few years.

After a recent takeover, it’s expected that they will overhaul their squad in the next few years.