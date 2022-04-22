Newcastle keen to sell attacker and sign Jesse Lingard for free

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle are open to selling Miguel Almiron and bringing in Manchester United star Jesse Lingard on a free.

Lingard is out of contract this summer, so is able to sign for a new club on a free transfer.

According to Keith Downie, speaking to GiveMeSport, Newcastle could sell Almiron this summer, replacing him with Lingard.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager fears star duo might join Newcastle and West Ham
Max Verstappen takes dig at Lewis Hamilton amid Chelsea takeover bid
Newcastle star considered for surprise World Cup call up

Almiron has started to play regular games at Newcastle, but clearly isn’t the sort of player they plan on keeping as they look to spend big in the next few years.

After a recent takeover, it’s expected that they will overhaul their squad in the next few years.

More Stories Jesse Lingard Miguel Almiron

2 Comments

Add a Comment

    1. Lingard did not turn us down he wanted too come but man utd would not sell him too us and wanted 20 million for a loan deal.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.