Scotland face Ukraine in a huge World Cup play-off clash in June as they look to qualify for football’s biggest tournament for the first time since 1998.

With the squad for the game yet to be announced, it is being reported that Newcastle defender Matt Targett could be offered a call-up.

This comes from The Chronicle, who claims that a Scottish official was spotted watching the left-back during the Magpie’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Targett would qualify for Scotland due to his grandfather and after Gareth Southgate excluded him from the England squad for the Three Lions’ games against Ivory Coast and Switzerland last month, the defender could well accept the call up should it come.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for Newcastle since his arrival on loan from Aston Villa in January and has helped the Magpies to climb up the table and away from relegation over the last few months.

The Newcastle left-back would have stiff competition for a starting place in the Scotland side, as Liverpool’s Andy Robertson occupies that spot for the Tartan Army.

It is expected that the Newcastle man would take the place of Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Arsenal left-back usually plays in the left centre-back position of a back three for Steve Clark’s side and that will now have to be a role Targett needs to get used to, as a call could be coming his way soon.