One of Liverpool’s front three to be offered new contract soon

Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have taken the football world by storm since the deadly trio was completed back in 2017.

These players have helped the Reds to win a host of trophies recently, including a first Premier League title and a sixth Champions League, and will go down in Liverpool history as greats.

In 2023, all their contracts come to an end, with none of them yet to sign a new deal and all of them still have an important role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

One of them is expected to be offered a new deal soon states the Liverpool Echo and that player is Roberto Firmino.

The Liverpool paper stated in a Q&A: “I’d imagine the club will see what happens with Salah and Mane and then decide what to do with Firmino.

“They’ll make an offer they consider fair at some point and will just expect him to want to stay. Then it’s up to the Brazilian if it’s right for him or time to move on.”

This would be welcomed news for the Reds, as Firmino is having a good season, despite losing his starting spot and spending some time out with injuries. The Brazilian has 11 goals and four assists to his name this campaign and will be looking to play his part during a massive run-in for Klopp’s side.

The 30-year-old has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has played 229 times for the Reds in the Premier League, bagging 71 goals and 45 assists during his time in England.

Liverpool fans will be happy to see the man they call “Bobby” stay, should he sign a new contract at the club, which will be one that is catered to a backup role and whether the Brazilian wants that, remains to be seen.

The first port of call though is to sort out the futures of both Salah and Mane.