Pep Guardiola could be set for extraordinary move that will anger Real Madrid

With his contract rapidly coming to an end this season, the future of Kylian Mbappe is still in doubt and a decision has to be made whether the World Cup winner wants to stay with Paris Saint-Germain or move to his boyhood club, Real Madrid.

This is the decision that faces the player who many consider the best in the world and it was taken for granted that the 23-year-old would be wearing white next season.

However, PSG has made a last-ditch attempt to get the Frenchman to sign a new contract and the player’s mother is currently in Doha to speak with the leaders of the French club according to MARCA.

Whilst these two fight it out, Fichajes state that Manchester City, just as they did with Erling Haaland, are trying to hijack Real Madrid’s move for the French superstar.

With many reporting, such as the BBC, that Haaland is on his way to City, it would be unusual that Guardiola would want both in his side. The Spaniard has had some of the best players in the world during his time at City but very few of them could be regarded as massive superstars, so it goes against the grain that he’d want to bring in two at the same time.

Nevertheless, this would be extraordinary if the Premier League side can pull this off and on paper, it would put them on a collision course for a clean sweep of trophies.

This was Real Madrid’s dream and it wouldn’t go down well with Los Blancos seeing the two in sky blue.