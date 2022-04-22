Talented striker could spearhead the ten Hag era for many years

Manchester United confirmed yesterday that Erik ten Hag will be their new manager for next season and is set to lead a new era at the Manchester club for the next three years.

This era is a crucial one for United, as they need to make both smart and correct decisions in order to chase down the top two in England, who are miles ahead of everyone else in the country.

They’ve got their man to lead the way but now recruitment is next, an area where the club has failed for many years now.

According to the Telegraph, United are prioritising the recruitment of two midfielders and a striker although they are also looking at wide forwards and centre-backs.

Kalvin Phillips, of Leeds, Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, Christopher Nkunku at RB Leipzig, Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, Ruben Neves from Wolves and John McGinn of Aston Villa are some of the midfielders that have been scouted by United.

But it is a forward in particular that could make a real difference. Man United have been watching Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and have had their name linked to the forward by many outlets.

The race for the 22-year-old will be one of the most-watched this summer, as there is a train of clubs attached to the Uruguayan; such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and most recently PSG, which was reported by Todofichajes.

The same outlet most recently stated, that it is Newcastle who are in the lead for the striker but this will be a saga with many twists and turns.

Nunez has the potential to be the best striker on the planet. This season has seen him grab everyone’s attention, with his 33 goals in 38 games for Benfica.

The 22-year-old could be perfect for Man United’s new era but they will have to fight off many clubs, most of which will have the Champions League incentive attached to them.