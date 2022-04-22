Tottenham on verge of signing 29-year-old who wants to play for Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have edged closer to the signing of West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and it is said that the Englishman wants to play for Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and is being chased by a number of clubs.

The Times and reliable Football.London correspondent Alasdair Gold both suggest that Tottenham are in pole position for the 29-year-old, who has also attracted interest from the likes of West Ham and Southampton in the past few months.

Antonio Conte reportedly wants to sign another goalkeeper who can provide sufficient backup to Hugo Lloris and Johnstone is being seen as a solid option.

According to Football Insider, Sam Johnstone has told friends he is keen to join Tottenham this summer, as he believes he can eventually take over from the World Cup winner as the club’s number one keeper in the future.

Johnstone was really impressive in the Premier League last season for West Brom, which saw the 29-year-old get a call up to the England squad for the rescheduled EURO 2020 and make his debut for the Three Lions in a pre-tournament friendly against Romania.

You have to admire the goalkeeper’s confidence and determination with this move and he could be right, as Lloris has shown signs of decline for some time now.