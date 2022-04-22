Tottenham set to lose key man who wants a move to PSG next season

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to take over at PSG next season, and he is confident a deal will happen this summer.

Conte only took over during the middle of this current season, but it seems he’s already eyeing a move to France with PSG, as seen in the tweet below.

?| Antonio Conte wants to take over PSG coaching job from next season. In private he says he is confident a transfer could happen. @le_Parisien — TalkTHFC (@TalkTHFC__) April 22, 2022

Current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move away from the club, with the board reportedly disappointed with their early Champions League exit.

The Argentine was heavily linked with the Manchester United job, but they recently appointed Erik ten Hag as manager ahead of next season.