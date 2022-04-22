West Ham make decision after Declan Rice rejects third contract offer

According to The Guardian West Ham have told Declan Rice he will not be allowed to leave this summer despite down a third offer from the club. As reported earlier today, Rice has turned down a new deal worth around £200,000 a week which would have made him the highest paid player in the West Ham’s history.

West Ham have made their stance clear and Rice understands the club will not entertain any offers for him this coming transfer window. Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with the midfielder.

West Ham have told Declan Rice they won’t sell him this summer despite his refusal to sign a new deal. Transfer likelier next year #whufc https://t.co/qM681LsRRk — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) April 22, 2022

David Moyes earlier this month said: “£150 million just now would be the minimum, but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it.”

The report says although West Ham will not sell Rice this summer, there is a feeling that he will be allowed to leave in the summer of 2023 if a suitable bid arrives.