Arsenal eyeing Premier League experience in midfield

Arsenal are in the hunt for a number of reinforcements in the middle of the park this summer, as the Gunners have begun eyeing potential moves for two Premier League-experienced midfielders in Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves, according to The Boot Room.

Arsenal’s offensive trio in midfield, Smith-Rowe, Saka, and Odegaard have been a revelation this season contributing towards are a large proportion of the Gunners’ goals in the absence of a prolific goal-scoring forwards, however, an issue that continues to trouble Arteta’s men appears to be in the deeper areas of the midfield.

Arsenal have invested well in this area in recent years, signing the likes of midfield-staple Thomas Partey and rotational talent, Sambi Lokonga, however, injuries and misfortunes have often seen Arsenal reverting back to the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny at times to bolster the deeper-lying midfield roles. While these players offer familiarity and a decent level of performance on most occasions, it now appears that Mikel Arteta and Edu are ready to address this area once and for all with one of two impressive midfield options.

Some reports have suggested that Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans may look to move on from the Foxes, either by seeing out his current deal or leaving at a cut-price of £25million, a sum that would be a steal if the Gunners could pull it off.

Alternatively, Wolves’ Ruben Neves – a player who can seemingly never avoid a link to one of England’s ‘big six’, may also provide an option for Arteta and Arsenal. Unlike Tielemans however, Neves’ current deal expires in 2024, as opposed to the Belgian’s 2023 – so Wolves will be in no rush to sell the Portuguese long-shot machine for any bargain deal. One thing both of these players do have in common, however – is that they’d vastly improve Arsenal’s midfield, should either of them sign.