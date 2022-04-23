Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking to reunite with Manchester City star

Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, with his contract expiring in 2023.

Jesus has struggled to cement a starting place in Pep Guardiola’s side since he moved to Manchester, and it’s going to be even more difficult if they complete a deal for Erling Haaland, with The Athletic reporting that they’ve reached an agreement over personal terms.

With just over a year left on his contract, Jesus could be interested in a move this summer, and Arteta is considering reuniting with the Brazilian after working with him during his time as part of the coaching staff at Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City.

According to a separate report from The Athletic, Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing the 25-year-old this summer.

Jesus often produces when he plays regular minutes at the club, but unfortunately for him, that doesn’t come around too often. At Arsenal, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both set to leave on free transfers, you’d expect Jesus to play more regularly at The Emirates.

The report also states that Arsenal are still interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The two forwards are completely different profiles, so don’t be surprised to see the club go in for both in the summer.

