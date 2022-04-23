Arsenal scout South-American duo in plot for summer raid

Arsenal are believed to be closely monitoring South-American duo, Alexis Duarte of Cerro Porteno and Julio Enciso of Libertad according to football.london.

Gunners technical director ‘Edu’ appears to be continuing his aggressive scour of South America in a search to find undiscovered talent to bring to the Emirates, starting with a centre-back and centre-forward.

According to a South-American news outlet, Cronica, Arsenal scout, Everton Gushiken, was in attendance for the Paraguayan League’s top-of-the-table clash between Cerro Porteño and Libertad, where he was scouting centre-back, Alexis Duarte, from Cerro Porteño and striker Julio Enciso from Libertad. The duo are believed to cost Arsenal a combined fee of around £10.6million according to the reports.

Enciso, the 18-year-old forward for Libertad already has 10 goals and an assist to his name this season, in just 10 games, and has also played five games for the Paraguay national side having made the leap all the way from the under-16s.

On the other end of the pitch, Alexis Duarte has helped his side keep seven clean sheets in the last 11 games, including the 4-0 defeat of Enciso’s Libertad at the weekend – the game at which Arsenal scouts were present.

Whether the two talents are at a level where they could be considered starters at the Emirates remains to be seen, however, the positions of the two players are key. Arsenal could have a gaping hole at the top end of the pitch this summer, with Lacazette and Nketiah both edging closer to the exit door, Enciso could play more of a senior role than many may anticipate should Arsenal get the deal done. Defensive reinforcements will also be key for Arteta, and Duarte’s versatility may offer exactly what they’re looking for – predominantly a centre-half, but comfortable operating in the right-back spot when required.