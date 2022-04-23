Aston Villa looking to sign former Liverpool target after being watched by Gerrard

Aston Villa are stepping up their plans to sign a new centre-back this summer after Steven Gerrard watched Duje Caleta-Car midweek in Marseilles’ 3-2 win over Nantes reports Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has been the interest of many clubs for some time now and was targetted by Liverpool last January, as they looked to sort out their centre-back crisis mid-season.

The Marseille man said he almost joined the Reds but decided to stay with the French club according to Sky Sports, with Jurgen Klopp then going on to sign Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak from Schalke on deadline day.

It is easy to see why Liverpool wanted Caleta-Car, as the centre-back is very strong when playing in a high line and has strong recovery runs that allow his teammates to take more risks in possession – the perfect Klopp centre-back.

Overall the 25-year-old is a strong centre-back and can play with the ball at his feet, so this would be a great signing for Gerrard and the way he hopes to play at Villa Park next season.

The Midlands club want to break up the Tyrone Mings-Ezri Konza partnership as they have been poor at times this season and the Croatian centre-back could be their man.

Next season will be Gerrard’s first full campaign with Villa and the former Rangers boss will be looking to take the club further up the table.

The Birmingham clubs owners have spent huge money in recent transfer windows and look set to splash the cash again this summer.