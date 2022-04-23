Borussia Dortmund secure Haaland replacement in former Liverpool target

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly agreed a deal to sign RB Salzburg forward, Karim Adeyemi, as a likely replacement for the outgoing Erling Haaland – leaving Manchester City and Madrid on high alert, according to Sky Sports’ German sources.

Dortmund are believed to have been hunting Haaland’s replacement for a while now and were able to secure the 20-year-old German’s services for €30million, with another €5million in potential add-ons, according to Sky. The forward has unsurprisingly attracted interest from the Premier League, having scored 20 goals in 39 games for the Austrian Bundesliga champions, with Liverpool likely to be the most disappointed by the news, as they eyed the youngster as another potential ‘project forward’ as the Reds continue to reinforce their front line at Anfield.

The news, however, will be music to the ears of Liverpool’s title challengers, Manchester City, as it swings the door wide open for Haaland’s departure. The Citizens are the most likely side to trigger the Norwegian’s €75million release clause in June, providing the player and club can come to an agreement on the forward’s the monstrous wage demands and personal terms.

While Haaland’s release clause shouldn’t be much of an issue for Manchester City, the intricacies and background finances of the deal may yet prove to be. According to some reports, the Norwegian could demand up to £500,000 per week (£26million per year), with the deal also including an estimated £34million in agent’s fees split evenly into the pockets of super-agent, Mino Raiola, and the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, as well as a commission for the player himself. All-in-all, the player will cost any interested club around £227million in total. Wherever Haaland ends up, it will almost certainly become the most high-profile, blockbuster transfer in football history.