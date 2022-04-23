Chelsea ready to cash in on 2017 transfer flop

Chelsea will loom to use this summer transfer window to cash in and recoup some of the £40million spent on on-loan midfielder Timeoue Bakayoko, who is currently halfway through a two-year spell at AC Milan.

Bakayoko was brought to Stamford Bridge during the 2017 summer dismantling of a star-studded Monaco team, by at the time coach, Antonio Conte, who was given a war chest to spend following his title win with Chelsea a season prior. Bakoyoko came in alongside names such as Alvaro Morata, Danny Drinkwater, and Davide Zappacosta – none of whom wear the blue of west London any longer having either left the club permanently or out on loan, as Bakayoko is.

The French holding midfielder is currently halfway through a two-year loan spell with AC Milan, however, Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported that the Italian league leaders are keen to cut the loan spell short, which would allow Chelsea to seek a permanent move away for the player this summer.

Bakayoko has only played in 13 league matches this season for AC Milan, having played 32 the season prior for Napoli, and doesn’t look like regaining a starting position anytime soon. With Chelsea’s abundance of midfield options already in their squad, with the returning, young talents of Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmore, the exit door seems to be the only destination for surplus to requirements; Bakayoko and Ross Barkley, who now both look set to depart this summer, but where the two end up, remains to be seen.