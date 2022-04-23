Conte eyes former club, Inter Milan for Spurs reinforcements

Antonio Conte and Tottenham will once again turn to Italy as they look for reinforcements next season and following reports of their interest in Stefan de Vrij last week, Conte will again return to Milan, this time to eye Denzel Dumfries in order to resolve Spurs’ right-wing back struggles, according to BBC Sport.

SportWitness reports that if Tottenham are able to offer a fee in the region of €35-40million then it would likely be accepted by the Nerazzurri, despite the player only joining last summer as a replacement for Achraf Hakimi.

Dumfries has enjoyed a productive season in Milan this season, scoring four and assisting seven in 39 appearances in all competitions. This comes after some eye-catching displays at last summer’s European Championships, where the dutchman scored two and assisted once in The Netherlands’ four games, before getting knocked out in the round of 16 by the Czech Republic.

Dumfries would be a marquee signing for Spurs, who often struggled with the tandem of Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier last season and have been unfortunate with the timing of Doherty’s injury this season, as the Irishman was starting to gain some fine form. Dumfries would offer reinforcement in the area, and arguably starting quality talents, allowing Conte to continue to play his preferred wing-back system, allowing the two wide players to get forward and create chances for the likes of Harry Kane.

With Spurs still very much in contention for Champions League football next season – currently level on points with north-London rivals Arsenal with six games to go, this upcoming transfer window could be pivotal towards how Conte views the club’s future ambitions, and ability to kick on in both the Premier League and European competition next season.