Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has suggested that full-back Jamal Lewis still has a future at St James’ Park, despite not featuring since December 2021.

The young defender, who joined the Geordies last summer in a £15m move from Norwich City, has struggled in recent times to convince Howe that he is worthy of a place in his starting 11.

MORE: Man City set incredible history-making stat after beating Watford

However, although the 24-year-old has failed to feature since the turn of the year, and speculation that he could be sold this summer mounting, recent comments from Howe have hinted Lewis may have a place in his plans after all.

“He’s had a few operations and recently had another one,” Howe told reporters ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Norwich on Saturday.

“We hope this one has fixed his long-standing groin problem. It’s been frustrating for him because he’s not felt 100%. I’d love to see him back in pre-season and show us the player he can be.”