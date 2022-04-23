Erik Ten Hag to select new leader of his Manchester United project

Erik ten Hag could appoint a new Manchester United captain when he takes over at the club.

With the poor form of Harry Maguire, Ten Hag is reportedly considering a new captain after he has taken over at Manchester United, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ten Hag reportedly wants to convince Frenkie De Jong to join the club by promising him that he’s at the forefront of his plans, according to Diario Sport.

De Jong may not be promised the captaincy, but if he’s going to be a key figure in the team for years to come, then he’s certainly a candidate for the future.

The Dutchman has, however, amassed bundles of experience despite being only 24-years-old. De Jong has been capped 40 times by Holland and has played over 200 senior games during his time at Ajax and Barcelona.

Maguire has been a disappointment this season and Ten Hag will likely want a player who is playing regularly to be the captain. If he drops Maguire long-term, someone like De Jong could be the man to lead this team in the future.