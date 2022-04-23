Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged West Ham to sign Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Following what has been a majorly impressive campaign, manager David Moyes is expected to make several first-team signings this summer as he looks to continue the Hammers’ emergence as a top Premier League side.

One area the Londoners are likely to reinforce is their goalkeeping position.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Alphonso Areola, who is on loan from PSG, and Lukasz Fabianski, who is now well into his thirties.

That could pave the way for a new shot-stopper to arrive in the country’s capital this summer and according to Campbell, one player the Hammers should consider is Burnley’s number one Pope.

“I think Fabianski has done really well this season,” the former forward told Football Insider.

“He’s played really well when they’ve beaten a lot of the big sides over the last two years. Their defence has been okay as a whole, and they’ve obviously struggled with injuries.

“But you do need two top keepers. Maybe that’s what they want to do, get him a challenger in this summer window.

“Nick Pope would certainly provide that perfect challenge for Fabianski.”