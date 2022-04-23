Ex-PL striker says ‘arrogant’ Spurs star should be suspended vs. Brentford

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has labelled Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski as ‘arrogant’ and hinted the Sweden international is lucky to be eligible to play on Saturday against Brentford.

Last weekend saw Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites beat Brighton and Hove Albion two-nil.

However, despite the Londoners’ emphatic performance, one of last weekend’s biggest talking points came after Kulusevski appeared to throw an elbow at opposition full-back Marc Cucurella.

Dejan Kulusevski received a yellow for an elbow on Marc Cucurella and Enock Mwepu wasn’t punished for a high foot… should either or both have been sent off? ? pic.twitter.com/BKp8GuxOn0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2022

Ahead of this weekend’s important game against newly-promoted Brentford, Agbonlahor believes the former Juventus playmaker is lucky to be able to feature after avoiding seeing red last time out.

“It was definitely a red card. It was a bit of arrogance that you’ve not seen from Kulusevski. When the games not going his way, he showed that big of arrogance and deserved a red card for it,” the ex-Aston Villa forward told Football Insider.

“It was more frustration at his own performance because he wasn’t having a good game. I don’t understand why that wasn’t a red card, it’s 100 per cent a red.

“You need that arrogance but not in the way he had on that day. He had it like ‘You can’t touch me, you can’t press me, you can’t bump into me’. He should have had a red card been punished.”