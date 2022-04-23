Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea star will leave this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Rudiger’s contract at Chelsea expires in June, and due to sanctions placed against the owners, he has been unable to sign a new contract. Due to uncertainty, it seems he will now leave the club, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Rudiger has pushed on under Thomas Tuchel and seems to suit his back three system. There have been question marks over his ability to play in a back four, so he will have to show he is adaptable if he was to join a club playing this way.

Antonio Rüdiger will leave Chelsea on a free transfer as he can’t wait more than 2 months for new owners. No bid on the table. He’s always been respectful – but it’s time for a new challenge. It’s over. ? #CFC …Real Madrid are close to find an agreement to sign Rüdiger. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022

As Romano states, Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal to bring Rudiger to Spain. The German defender has been speaking to clubs around Europe, with Chelsea unable to guarantee him a new deal as it stands.

Chelsea will have to find a replacement for Rudiger, with Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta also out of contract this summer.

Thomas Tuchel does have younger options such as Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr, but bringing in a player with more experience and pedigree will be important if they want to push Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race next season.

Thiago Silva offers the experience, but he isn’t getting any younger and Tuchel will need defenders to come in for the long-term.