Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea star will leave this summer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Rudiger’s contract at Chelsea expires in June, and due to sanctions placed against the owners, he has been unable to sign a new contract. Due to uncertainty, it seems he will now leave the club, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Rudiger has pushed on under Thomas Tuchel and seems to suit his back three system. There have been question marks over his ability to play in a back four, so he will have to show he is adaptable if he was to join a club playing this way.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist fuels rumours linking Leicester defender to Everton
Aston Villa looking to sign former Liverpool target after being watched by Gerrard
Video: Benjamin Mendy spotted giving out food to kids amid current court case

As Romano states, Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal to bring Rudiger to Spain. The German defender has been speaking to clubs around Europe, with Chelsea unable to guarantee him a new deal as it stands.

Chelsea will have to find a replacement for Rudiger, with Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta also out of contract this summer.

Thomas Tuchel does have younger options such as Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr, but bringing in a player with more experience and pedigree will be important if they want to push Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race next season.

Thiago Silva offers the experience, but he isn’t getting any younger and Tuchel will need defenders to come in for the long-term.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.