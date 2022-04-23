Fulham plotting ambitious swoop for Manchester United target

Newly promoted Fulham are plotting an ambitious swoop to capture long-term Manchester United target and Lazio midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, according to 90Min.

Fulham are pushing hard to convince the Serbian international to move to west London and join up with fellow countryman, Alexandar Mitrovic, who has enjoyed a record-setting spell in front of goal in the Championship this season, shattering Ivan Toney’s record of 31 league goals by scoring 40 with four games left to go.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of Serie A’s top midfielders for a few seasons now, resulting in continuous interest and links to the likes of Manchester United in recent years, among some other of Europe’s elite.

Fulham are certainly no strangers to spending big upon their returns to the top flight, spending over £85million on the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Alexandar Mitrovic, and Alfie Mawson in 2018 before being relegated again that same season.

This time around, Fulham will likely opt for quality over quantity if they are to spend big, and despite Mitrovic’s struggles in the top-flight in seasons prior, Fulham may look to not just stick with their talismanic goal-scorer, but build around him this season as they look to cement their Premier League status once again. Milinkovic-Savic has been an offensive powerhouse in Serie A this season scoring nine and assisting 10, so Fulham will hope that the Serb can recreate this output in England should they secure his signature.

Another advantage Fulham will have this time around in the Premier League is Marco Silva, who, despite his bad reputation following his departures from Watford and Everton in years past, has actually enjoyed successful spells of Premier League football, but will still have his work cut out to keep Fulham flying high next season.