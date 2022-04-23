Harry Maguire given cruel ultimatum to quit Manchester United

Harry Maguire has been given 72 hours to leave Manchester United by a fan who threatened him with an email.

A crazed ‘supporter’ of Manchester United threatened to detonate three bombs planted at Maguire’s home if he didn’t quit the club within 72 hours, according to The Sun.

Maguire is reportedly currently living with a teammate, and his family are being kept in a safe house after his agent received the threats via email.

Police searched the house and thankfully found nothing dangerous, but the ordeal would have undoubtedly shaken Maguire and his family. Maguire and his fiancée Fern Hawkins have two daughters, Lillie Saint and Piper Rose.

 

