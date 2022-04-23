Journalist drops worrying update on Bruno Guimaraes

Journalist Liam Kennedy has claimed Bruno Guimaraes could be tempted with a move to Real Madrid.

Guimaraes has only recently joined Newcastle, but he has already been linked with a move to Real Madrid by AS.

Journalist Kennedy has had his say on the matter, and it could worry Newcastle fans.

“I think nobody at Newcastle noted, would disagree if Real Madrid or Manchester City suddenly stepped up and signed Bruno Guimaraes because Newcastle cannot offer Champions League football, they can’t offer trophies,” said Kennedy, speaking to the Black & White podcast.

Newcastle at this current stage are set in the bottom half of the league. With the investment planned in the future, there is no reason they can’t push for Europe and compete for trophies, but if a club like Real Madrid comes in for one of their players, it could be difficult for them to turn down.