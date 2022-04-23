Journalist fuels rumours linking Leicester defender to Everton

Daily Star journalist, Paul Brown claimed in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, that he “wouldn’t be surprised if something like that might happen” regarding a potential move of Leicester City’s Jannick Vestergaard to Everton this summer.

The foundations of the deal would first and foremost be dependent on Everton’s league status next season, specifically with Everton staying in the Premier League – which isn’t a guarantee with Burnley beginning to breathe down the Toffee’s necks.

The six-foot six-inch great Dane is said to be high on the wishlist of Everton’s new Director of Sport, Kevin Thelwell, who is keen to get a deal done ahead of the summer window reopening for business.

Vestergaard has struggled to make a real impact since joining Leicester at the King Power Stadium, appearing in just 10 league matches for an average of 56 minutes per game this season – appearing as an unused substitute in most games this season. His lack of minutes for the Foxes is fairly eyebrow-raising considering the £15million fee they forked out for the Denmark international, but it remains ambiguous whether they see him as simply a rotational player, or have already deemed him surplus to requirements, just eight months after signing him.

Everton on the other hand, are in the unwanted company of Watford, Newcastle, Norwich, and Leeds as the five leakiest defenses in the Premier League this season, so are looking to sure things up at the back this summer. At around two meters tall, Vestergaard also poses an ariel threat from set-pieces, with 23 career goals to his name – most of which you’d imagine were scored with his head. If Everton are able to secure their Premier League status next season, this is certainly a transfer to keep an eye out for.