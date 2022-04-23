Kurt Zouma facing five years in prison after worrying animal abuse development

West Ham FC
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is set to be tried for animal abuse next month.

The Hammers’ centre-back was caught on video camera kicking and hitting out at his pet cat.

The footage, of course, went viral, with the former Chelsea man rightfully coming under fire from pundits and fans alike.

However, despite the family’s pet being removed from Zouma’s care earlier this year, the defender faces even more severe consequences.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Zouma is set to be tried for animal abuse on May 24, 2022, and should he be found guilty, could face up to five years in prison.

