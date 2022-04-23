Liverpool may already have their Mohamed Salah replacement in their squad, after recent comments from Diogo Jota.

Salah’s contract is due to expire next year, and there has been plenty of talk surrounding whether he will sign a new deal or not. If he decides to move on, Liverpool will have to find a replacement, but they may not have to look very far.

Speaking in an interview with PlayStation, Jota was asked which Liverpool player will “take over the Champions League”. With very little thought or hesitation, Jota replied “Kaide Gordon. His future looks great.”

Gordon signed for Liverpool last year from Derby for a fee of around £1m, rising to £3m. The 17-year-old recently made his Premier League debut, coming off the bench against Brentford.

If Salah leaves when his contract expires, Gordon will be a year further in his development, and with Harvey Elliot also on the books, they may not need to spend any money to replace him.

With Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane in advanced positions, Gordon and Elliot could feature more in the first team and slowly force their way into becoming regular starters at Anfield.