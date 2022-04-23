Man City set incredible history making stat after beating Watford

Manchester City hammered Watford 5-1 on Saturday to increase their lead at the top of the league to four points ahead of Liverpool’s game with Everton tomorrow.

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals for Guardiola’s side and assisted the other for Rodri and the Brazilian became the first player to score four goals in a single game since Son Heung-min against Southampton in September 2020.

This wasn’t the only record set on the day, as Man City have now become the first English league team in history to win 15 consecutive competitive matches against a specific opponent.

Watford have been whipping boys for City over the years and if the above stat is seen as bad, here’s another: in Man City’s last 15 games against Watford the aggregate score is now set at an incredible 58-8.

Watford fans must be sick of the sight of the Manchester club at this stage but won’t have to worry about it next year, as they now look set to be relegated from England’s top division.