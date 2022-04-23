Man United’s shocking transfer budget deals big blow in the race for Darwin Nunez

Manchester United are said to be one of the main contenders chasing the signature of Darwin Nunez this summer but that might not be possible anymore after Erik ten Hag is set to be given a low budget for the summer window.

This week the Telegraph reported that Darwin Nunez was United’s main target for the forward position, as the Red Devils prioritise the recruitment of two midfielders and a striker in the upcoming window.

It is clear to see why the Manchester club want the Benfica man as the 22-year-old has the potential to be the best striker on the planet, evident this season with his 33 goals in 38 games for the Portuguese side.

Benfica have put a price tag of around €72million on the striker according to the Daily Mail and that will be out of reach for United as the club is set to give new boss ten Hag just £50million this summer.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that ten Hag has been told by the club’s hierarchy that he can completely overhaul the squad but under this strict budget.

The Dutchman has been promised that he will be in charge of the club’s transfer policy and will have the final say over who leaves the club and who comes in but mass changes at Old Trafford will now need to be driven predominantly by player sales.

This report is both good and bad news for United fans. It is great to hear that ten Hag will have control over transfers but the Dutchman won’t be able to change too much with a budget of just £50million.

The club could increase this by selling players but not many clubs will want anything to do with some of the players in this United squad.