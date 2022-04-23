Manchester City join the race for Manchester United transfer target

Manchester City have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Pau Torres from Villareal.

Torres is part of the Villareal side who are on an impressive run in the Champions League this season. A recent victory over Bayern Munich saw them advance into the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure in the Villareal team and is now being linked with some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Manchester City will now rival Manchester United for the central defender, who reportedly has a €70m release clause.

Manchester City have plenty of depth in the centre-back positions, so they may have to shift Nathan Ake to make space for Torres.

Manchester United on the other hand have had real problems at the back this season. The form of Harry Maguire in particular has meant they’ve conceded a lot more goals than they’d of hoped.

Erik ten Hag is likely to target a central defender this summer, as the club plan a complete overhaul of their current squad.

The report continues to state that Villareal would be willing to sell the defender, but any offer must be close to the release clause in his contract.