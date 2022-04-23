Manchester United are set to begin talks to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips after the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag.

Phillips has been linked with a move away for a while now, and with Leeds struggling near the foot of the table, a move away from the club could be the right decision to progress his career.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are to begin negotiations to sign the 26-year-old, as they look to bolster their midfield for next season.

The report states that he is valued at between £50m-£60m significantly less than the £150m that West Ham are demanding for Declan Rice.

The pair were excellent for England at the last European Championships, so you can understand Manchester United targeting both the midfielders.

Rice is quickly becoming one of the best midfielders in Europe, but Phillips would be a cheaper alternative if United don’t want to blow the majority of their transfer budget on one player.

Rice is currently playing European football for West Ham, and Manchester United may not be able to offer this as it stands. Phillips is sat in 16th place with Leeds, so it may be easier to convince the 26-year-old to move to Manchester.