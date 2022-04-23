Manchester United are set to target Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong, who played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

De Jong got his big move to Barcelona after impressing for Ajax under Ten Hag, and with Manchester United expecting to bring in multiple signings this summer as part of a rebuild, De Jong could be a target for the club.

According to Sport, Ten Hag is looking to reunite with De Jong this summer, bringing him to Manchester. The report states that the Dutch manager will be given €250m to spend, and the former Ajax player could be one of his top targets.

A midfielder could be one of the priority positions for Ten Hag, with Nemanja Matic revealing he is going to leave the club this summer, and Paul Pogba’s contract due to expire.

Even if both players planned on staying, Manchester United have struggled to find a midfield pairing to work this season, and De Jong could be a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice.

West Ham are reportedly demanding around £150m for the English midfielder, according to The Athletic, so United may be priced out of a move for the 23-year-old.