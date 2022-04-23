Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice would be willing to sign a new contract at West Ham, but on one condition.

Rice is a target of Manchester United’s this summer, as they look to bolster their midfield, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old recently rejected a third contract offer from West Ham, as seen in the tweet below, but another report has stated that he would be willing to sign a new deal if one condition is agreed with the club.

Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement – Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. ??????? #WHUFC West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said – but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. pic.twitter.com/5TIjcO2zUS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022

According to 90min, Rice would sign a new deal at West Ham if they include a release clause in his contract, but the London club aren’t willing to agree to this as it stands.

Money isn’t believed to be the stumbling block in the move, with West Ham willing to offer him a considerable increase in his current salary. A player of Rice’s calibre undoubtedly wants to play at the highest level, and he will eventually want to be playing in the Champions League.

Manchester United may not be able to offer European football next season, but with a new manager in place and a huge rebuild planned in the summer, the project at the club could be an exciting one for the England midfielder.