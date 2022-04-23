‘Not sure what Spurs gained’ – Sky reporter can’t believe Paratici sanctioned transfer deal

Tottenham sent young winger Bryan Gil out on loan to Valencia in January, after failing to make a single start in the Premier League.

Sky Reporter Michael Bridge has questioned Tottenham’s decision to loan out the youngster after they failed to score against Brighton last time out.

“The Tottenham’s and Chelsea’s, when they loan players you want to see what these players can do. That’s why I said, Bryan Gil, I know what he can do in La Liga that’s why Tottenham bought him,” said Bridge, speaking to This Is Futbol.

Tottenham signed him after scouting him in La Liga, so understood his capabilities in that league. Bridge believes they could have done with him as squad depth, but maybe the Tottenham officials think he simply needs game time to progress.

“I’m not sure what Tottenham gained from that maybe just him playing games,” added Bridge.

Antonio Conte already showed he wasn’t willing to give Gil many minutes, and with the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski, he was pushed even further down the pecking order.