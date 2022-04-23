Rangnick confirms real reason Ronaldo didn’t take penalty vs. Arsenal

Manchester United was beaten 3-1 against Arsenal during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off.

The result, which has pretty much ended the Red Devils’ top-four hopes, will see Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur compete for what looks to be the final remaining Champions League qualification spot.

Although the Gunners ran out deserving winners, the game almost saw United pinch another goal.

After a handball was deemed to have occurred in the Gunners’ box, the Red Devils were awarded a spot-kick.

To fans’ surprise star striker Cristiano Ronaldo did not step up to take it, despite already scoring in the game.

In the Portugal international’s place was compatriot Bruno Fernandes who went on to hit the post and consequently failed to convert the chance.

Confirming why Ronaldo did not take the penalty kick, Rangnick, who spoke to reporters after the final whistle, said: “I spoke with him after the game and asked him.

“He said he just didn’t feel he should take it and that’s why he said it would be better if Bruno took it.”

  1. I think it was far too soon to throw Ronaldo back into
    the frame! His partner needs him more right now.His head can’t be in the right place even though he is such an amazing pro.It just shows how desperate United are right now!.Well deserved win Gunners!

