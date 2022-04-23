Real Madrid earmark Leicester defender ahead of proposed move

According to Turkish media outlet Fanatik, Real Madrid have identified Leicester CIty’s Turkish defender, Caglar Soyuncu as a potential summer signing.

The Turkish outlet reports that Real Madrid have had a long-term interest in the centre-half, who was part of the Premier League PFA Team of the Year in 2019/20. Following this incredible season for Leicester, sparks of rumors started to emerge, surrounding Soyuncu.

However, last season saw a drop in both form and playing time for the Turk, as Soyuncu started just 19 Premier League games last campaign. This season’s injuries to Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans have reopened the door for Soyuncu who has climbed his way back into being a defensive staple for Leicester this season.

Discussions will likely be had regardless of a transfer this summer, as the Turkish defender approaches the final year of his deal at Leicester, and Rodgers’ team will be keen to extend his deal to guarantee somewhat of a financial return in the future if he doesn’t depart this summer.

Soyuncu has indicated his happiness in the Premier League and happiness with his playing time – suggesting a departure could be unlikely;

“Everything is going well right now and I’m happy to be playing. I am happy to play in the Premier League and I want to stay in England as long as I can – my contract continues”, Soyuncu told the Turkish media.

That being said, if Madrid are to approach Leicester anywhere near the reported fee of £38million, then the likelihood is that Leicester would be more than happy to accept, cashing in much in the same way as they did during Harry Maguire’s departure in 2019.