Referee Craig Pawson caught winking at Arteta amidst VAR drama in Arsenal vs Man United match

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-2 in the Saturday morning kick-off to boost their hopes of a top 4 finish in the Premier League.

The match was a thoroughly entertaining affair but many United fans felt hard done by on a couple of referee and VAR decisions.

The Red Devils felt Arsenal’s penalty was a very soft one, that they should have had a penalty themselves after a handball by Cedric, that Xhaka’s goal should have been chalked off due to interference with De Gea from Nketiah and Ralf Rangnick even stated that Ronaldo’s disallowed goal should have stood.

Now amidst all that, Craig Pawson was seen winking at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the match, which can be seen below.

Many will read a lot into this but it simply looks like a friendly gesture after a tough match.

Man United and their fans can feel hard done by after some of the above decisions but VAR are just as much to blame as the onfield referee.

This was a tough loss for the Red Devils, whose Champions League hopes are now in tatters.

