Spurs have ‘pronounced interest’ in Argentina superstar

Despite being linked for several seasons and so far failing to get a deal across the line, according to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur has not given up in their pursuit to sign Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

That’s according to recent reports in Europe, which claim the Lilywhites, as well as Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, have ‘pronounced interest’ in signing the Argentina international.

MORE: Erik ten Hag confirmed as new manager of Manchester United on a three-year deal

Dybala will be out of contract in Turin at the end of the season and following an impasse in talks, is now expected to depart the Old Lady for free at the end of the current campaign.

Although a few top clubs are believed to be interested, it could be Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur, led by Antonio Conte, who could finally land their man.

Since joining Juventus from Palmero back in 2015, Dybala has gone on to feature in 287 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 161 goals along the way.