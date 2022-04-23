Benjamin Mendy has been spotted giving out food to kids in the street, amid his current court case.

The Manchester City defender is currently on bail and suspended by his club Manchester City.

He has now been spotted out in public handing out food to young children, as seen in the video below.

Benjamin Mendy was spotted handing out food to children outside a Sainsbury's. ? @MCFC_Treypic.twitter.com/2YuuhegWHU — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) April 23, 2022

Mendy appears to be in good spirits despite the allegations against him, which he has pleaded not guilty to. Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City since August last year with his case still ongoing.