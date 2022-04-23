Video: Bruno Fernandes misses the target with poor penalty

Bruno Fernandes rolled a penalty to Aaron Ramsdale’s right which clipped the post and went wide.

Manchester United were given a penalty after a Nuno Tavares handball. Fernandes took the penalty instead of Cristiano Ronaldo and failed to hit the target after sending Ramsdale the wrong way.

Ronaldo is in fine goalscoring form, after a hattrick in his last game and opening the scoring today. To not allow someone of his experience and pedigree to take an important penalty is an interesting decision.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and BEIN Sports.

Had Fernandes had scored it would have been an important equaliser for Manchester United in their fight to secure top four.