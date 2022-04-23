Video: Chaotic Musiala goal vs Dortmund secures the title for Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala has scored a chaotic goal to give Bayern Munich a 3-1 lead over Borussia Dortmund to secure the Bavarian side their tenth Bundesliga title in a row. 

Dortmund were trying to find a way back into the game before a Musiala shot was saved, and after a bit of chaos and some poor defending, the young German ended the move with a lovely finish to give Bayern their third, which can be seen below.

The goal confirms that Bayern Munich are now champions of the Bundesliga for the tenth year in a row – an incredible achievement for the phenomenal football institution.

