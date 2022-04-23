Video: Emre Can goal vs Bayern Munich as Dortmund get back in the match after silly Kimmich foul

Bayern Munich
Emre Can has got Borussia Dortmund back into their match with Bayern Munich after scoring a penalty to make it 2-1. 

BVB were awarded a penalty after Joshua Kimmich went through the back of Marco Reus in the penalty area and that gave Dortmund the chance to get back into the game.

Can stepped up to take on the responsibility in Der Klassiker and put the ball to Neuer’s left-hand side, which can be seen below.

If Dortmund gets two more, they will delay Bayern’s title celebrations for another week.

