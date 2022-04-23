(Video) Gabriel Jesus fires Man City into four minute lead vs. Watford

Manchester City has taken the lead against Watford in the Premier League after just four minutes.

The Citizens, who have welcomed the Hornets on Saturday afternoon, are looking to regain their place at the top of the table after rivals Liverpool leapfrogged them following a 4-0 thumping over Manchester United earlier in the week.

MORE: Erik ten Hag confirmed as new manager of Manchester United on a three-year deal

Despite the pressure being on Pep Guardiola’s side to take all three points, striker Gabriel Jesus has popped up with the goods when they mattered most.

Gabriel Jesus goal for Manchester City against Watford pic.twitter.com/wsZWwJGYX3 — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) April 23, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 2