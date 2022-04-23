(Video) Gabriel Jesus fires Man City into four minute lead vs. Watford

Manchester City has taken the lead against Watford in the Premier League after just four minutes.

The Citizens, who have welcomed the Hornets on Saturday afternoon, are looking to regain their place at the top of the table after rivals Liverpool leapfrogged them following a 4-0 thumping over Manchester United earlier in the week.

Despite the pressure being on Pep Guardiola’s side to take all three points, striker Gabriel Jesus has popped up with the goods when they mattered most.

