Video: Granit Xhaka scores long-range thunderbolt to extend Arsenal’s lead

Granit Xhaka scored a long-range stunner to extend Arsenal’s lead to two goals against Manchester United.

Xhaka lined one up from range before firing past David De Gea into the corner, giving the Spanish goalkeeper no chance.

The Swiss international was needlessly booked for booting the ball away shortly before the goal, but more than made up for it with a wonder strike.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada and BEIN Sports.

 

The goal is huge for Arsenal as they look to try and secure a place in the top four ahead of rivals Tottenham.

