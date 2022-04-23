Granit Xhaka scored a long-range stunner to extend Arsenal’s lead to two goals against Manchester United.

Xhaka lined one up from range before firing past David De Gea into the corner, giving the Spanish goalkeeper no chance.

The Swiss international was needlessly booked for booting the ball away shortly before the goal, but more than made up for it with a wonder strike.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada and BEIN Sports.

WHAT A HIT FROM GRANIT XHAKA ? A moment of quality when Arsenal were looking weary… Big, big moment. pic.twitter.com/AjubZ1P0Sw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

Xhaka goal for Arsenal against Manchester United pic.twitter.com/L2sOaYpyuc — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) April 23, 2022

Granit Xhaka scores a wonder goal ? pic.twitter.com/xdz9lLHG0y — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 23, 2022

The goal is huge for Arsenal as they look to try and secure a place in the top four ahead of rivals Tottenham.