Video: Incredible atmosphere at the Allianz Arena ahead of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night in what is Germany’s biggest match

A win for Bayern will see them secure their tenth Bundesliga crown in a row and increase their record as Germany’s most successful team. Many hoped Dortmund could challenge for the Meisterschale this season but it has been a terrible campaign for BVB under new boss Marco Rose.

This game on a competition scale is pointless but that doesn’t stop the fans from getting excited as this is a big rivalry in Germany. The atmosphere pre-game at the Allianz Arena shows this and it can be seen in the video below.

The Allianz is BUMPING ? pic.twitter.com/SrSI0VggXW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022

This game is always super entertaining and there is always the promise of goals.