(Video) Joelinton nets six minute brace vs. Norwich City

Newcastle United’s revival continues.

At one point earlier in the campaign, the Magpies, led by ‘Manger of the Season’ contender Eddie Howe, looked like relegation candidates.

However, following an emphatic turnaround, the Geordies are now nailed on to be in the Premier League next season.

The club’s game this weekend sees them away against Norwich City and midfielder Joelinton has popped up with a quick-fire brace to all but seal the result before half-time.

Joelinton 35′

Joelinton 41′

