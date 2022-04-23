Video: Lewandowski doubles Bayern’s lead against Dortmund with tidy finish after mistake

Robert Lewandowski has done it again and scored another goal against his old side Borussia Dortmund.
The Polish international has most likely just secured the title for the Bavarian side and his goal can be seen below.
The striker latched onto a Thomas Muller pass after a poor mistake from Dortmund and put it away with a tidy finish, as expected from the Bundesliga’s top scorer.
WHO ELSE BUT LEWANDOWSKI!
He gets Bayern's second over Dortmund ? pic.twitter.com/qAPg6mzI2e
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2022