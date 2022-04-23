Video: Nuno Tavares gives Arsenal an early lead after Manchester United fail to clear

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Nuno Tavares tapped in a rebound to give Arsenal an early lead at home to Manchester United.

Tavares was quick to pounce in the box after David De Gea saved after Bukayo Saka attempted to bend one into the far corner.

Tavares has come under cricisim in recent weeks so the goal could give him some much needed confidence.

Pictures below from BT Sport, ESPN and NBC Sports.

Harry Maguire was dropped to the bench for this game against Arsenal due to recent events and poor performances, but United’s defensive issues still remain as they concede very early on.

More Stories Nuno Tavares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.