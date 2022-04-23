Video: Nuno Tavares gives Arsenal an early lead after Manchester United fail to clear

Nuno Tavares tapped in a rebound to give Arsenal an early lead at home to Manchester United.

Tavares was quick to pounce in the box after David De Gea saved after Bukayo Saka attempted to bend one into the far corner.

Tavares has come under cricisim in recent weeks so the goal could give him some much needed confidence.

Pictures below from BT Sport, ESPN and NBC Sports.

Arsenal take the lead in just two minutes ? Nuno Tavares tucks home the rebound to make it a nightmare start on a nightmare week for Man Utd! pic.twitter.com/aZdwwBuXOq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022

WHAT A START FOR ARSENAL! De Gea makes the initial save, but Nuno Tavares taps in the rebound at the far post and Arsenal take a 1-0 lead less than two and a half minutes in. ?: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #ARSMUN | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/iFh5w9ug2D — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2022

Harry Maguire was dropped to the bench for this game against Arsenal due to recent events and poor performances, but United’s defensive issues still remain as they concede very early on.